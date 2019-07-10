Mary Lou Brenckman, 92 yrs., formerly of Narvon, died on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Home, following an illness.

She was born in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 18, 1927. Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Disney) Stanish. She was the wife of the late Walter G. Brenckman, who died on October 18, 2011.

Mary Lou was a service representative for 25 years for the former Bell Telephone of Pa. She was a member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Mary Lou was a volunteer at the former Reading Rehab Center. She enjoyed the

outdoors, travel, boating and gardening.

She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Mary Lou is survived by two sons, Richard Brenckman, of San Diego; and Allan Brenckman, of Mohnton. There are two grandchildren, Ryan and Erin; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Avery and Emmy.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. from St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 6251

Morgantown Road, Morgantown, PA 19543, with Rev. Megan Dembi officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Mary Lou to the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 97, Morgantown, PA 19543-0097.

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa.

Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home Inc., of Honey Brook, Pa.




