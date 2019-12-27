|
Mary Lou Carrie (Hafer) Frankhouser, 87, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Thursday, December 26, in her residence. Mary Lou was married for 67 loving years to the late Harold R. “Butch” Frankhouser, who passed away May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lester Hafer and Emma (Graeff) Hafer. She was a member of Grace Alsace United Church of Christ, in Hyde Park. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a proud homemaker, enjoying cooking, baking and creating ceramics. She also enjoyed playing the organ. In her earlier years Mary Lou and Butch enjoyed traveling and camping. Survivors include two children, Steven K. Frankhouser, and wife, Lorraine Frankhouser, of Andreas, Pa.; and Lisa R. Kerschner, and husband, Brett A. Kerschner, of Shartlesville. There are four grandchildren: Kirsten and Sierra Frankhouser; Jennifer Lynn Joiner, wife of Thomas Joiner; and Sean Kerschner, fiancé of Ashley Clay; also, two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Jacob Joiner. There are three step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren. There is a sister, Joan Henne, wife of Paul Henne. She is predeceased by an infant son, Terry Lee Frankhouser. She is also predeceased by siblings, Eleanor Spatz, William, Calvin and George Haferl; and Consula Yohn. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 31, at 12:30 p.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Pastor Bryan Walmer officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Leesport Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019