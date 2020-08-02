1/1
Mary Lou Hershberger
Mary Lou Hershberger , 78, of Hamburg, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. She is survived by her loving husband, William C. Hershberger. Born in Rexmont, PA, Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late John and Irene (Snyder) Giachero. Mary Lou was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg. Mary Lou was employed as an accountant at Lebanon Material Insurance Company for ten years, then at New Penn Motor Express, Lebanon, for eight years. Later on, she was employed as a secretary at Ned Bard Trucking company for 18 years, retiring in 2002. In addition to her husband William, Mary is survived by her son, Robert J. Drum, West Monroe, LA and one sister, Patricia Lefever, Ephrata. Mary Lou was predeceased by two husbands, Robert H. Drum, who died September 20, 1981, and John W. Levens, who died May 13, 2000, and one brother, John Giachero. Bill would like to thank Bayada Hospice and all the nurses for their special care that they gave to Mary Lou. A graveside service will be private at Holy Savior Cemetery, Cornwall, PA. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Lou’s honor to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
