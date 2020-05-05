Mary Lou (Shalter) Meshinsky
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou (Shalter) Meshinsky Mary Lou (Shalter) Meshinsky, 83 formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away May 3, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late William Leonard Meshinsky, who passed away in 2017. Born September 18, 1936, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Tillie Elizabeth (Pinkasavage) Shalter. She was employed by Wilson Products for 34 years. Surviving are her siblings: Elizabeth L. Biondo of Reading and Harry E. Shalter of West Lawn. Also surviving are several nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister; Karen Shalter and brother; Edward Shalter. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services will be private. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved