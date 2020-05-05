Mary Lou (Shalter) Meshinsky Mary Lou (Shalter) Meshinsky, 83 formerly of Muhlenberg Township, passed away May 3, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late William Leonard Meshinsky, who passed away in 2017. Born September 18, 1936, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Tillie Elizabeth (Pinkasavage) Shalter. She was employed by Wilson Products for 34 years. Surviving are her siblings: Elizabeth L. Biondo of Reading and Harry E. Shalter of West Lawn. Also surviving are several nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister; Karen Shalter and brother; Edward Shalter. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services will be private. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 7, 2020.