Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Lou (Dietrich) Stover


1931 - 2019
Mary Lou (Dietrich) Stover Obituary

Mary Lou Stover, 87, passed August 28, in Elmcroft of Reading, Exeter Township.

She was the widow of Robert M. Stover Jr., who passed in 2014.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the

daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Jucker) Dietrich.

Mary Lou last worked for Paul Essig Plumbing, Reading, doing secretarial work.

She is survived by her children: Catherine Rauenzahn, Gerard Stover, Ronald Stover, Dianne Stover and Christine Stover; ten grandchildren; and a sister, Marlene.

She was predeceased by two children, Robert Stover and Anne Alsup; grandchild, Randall Alsup; and a brother,

Richard Dietrich.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m., to the time of service.

Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the .

www.henningerfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
