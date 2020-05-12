Mary Lou (Gernert) Stricker Mary Lou (Gernert) Stricker, 83 of Laureldale, died May 7, 2020 in Berks Heim. She was married March 27, 1957 to Robert Jay Stricker, of Laureldale and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Born May 5, 1937 in Reading, PA., she was a daughter of the late John F. and Kathryn M. (Francis) Gernert. She was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ, Laureldale, where she was a member of the bell choir. Mary Lou was employed 19 years as a computer operator with Exide Corporation, Muhlenberg Township until her retirement in 1990. Mary Lou is also survived by five children: Sam, husband of Donna of Hyde Park., Eva, wife of Eric Fox of Fleetwood, Cindy, wife of Bob Palmertree of Shillington; Connie, wife of Kevin Zerbe of Bernville and James, husband of Kim Stricker of Bernville. Other survivors include 7 grandchildren: Lisa Armao, Kristin Putt, Valerie Reiger, Cody Zerbe, Tyler Stricker, Cordell Fox and Justin Stricker and 3 great-grandchildren: Drake Armao, Delilah Armao and George Zerbe. She was a sister to Kathie Gernert of Leesport; Debbie Krause, wife of Bruce Krause of Tennessee and Jay Gernert (Deceased), husband of Joan. Services were held privately, with burial in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rosedale United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 1301 East Bellevue Avenue, Reading, PA 19605. Please memo Mary Stricker. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 14, 2020.