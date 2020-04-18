|
|
Mary Louise (Rosendale) Bucolo Mary Louise (Rosendale) Bucolo, 85, of Shillington, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She had been a guest at Manor Care in Sinking Spring for over a dozen years. She was the wife of Christ J. Bucolo with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. Born in Utica, N.Y., she was the adopted daughter of the late Matthew and Mary (Benson) Rosendale. Mary was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and attended the Susquehanna University. She was employed as a Medical Technologist at the Reading Hospital. She was a member of the Park Road Presbyterian Church of Reading since 1955, where she loved singing in the choir. Mary enjoyed reading, baking, playing the piano and was truly a people person. Surviving in addition to her husband are children; Christ A., wife of Dianne Bucolo of Denver, PA; Louise A. Bucolo of Boston, MA; and John D. Bucolo of Aurora, CO. She is also survived by six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother, Robert Rosendale. Christ is thankful and deeply appreciative for the compassionate care shown to Mary over the past dozen years by the staff at Manor Care in Sinking Spring. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the service and interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Park Road Presbyterian Church, 1045 N. Park Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020