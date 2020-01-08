Home

Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST
Fairfax, VA 22030
(703) 385-1110
Mary Louise (Berger) Childers, 93, of Fairfax Virginia, passed away on December 19, 2019, at The Virginian Nursing Home of Fairfax. Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late Estella R. (Machmer) Berger, of Washington, and the late Edwin A. Berger, of Washington. Her parents were formerly of Shartlesville, PA. Childers, a former Yugoslav translator for the OSS, was later employed for 20 years as an elementary school teacher by Fairfax County Public Schools, retiring in 1991. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Washington. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother Richard and her children Barbara Childers, Edwin Childers, and James Childers. She is survived by a son, Andrew Childers of Fairfax. Funeral services were provided by Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax. Interment is private at Freiden's Church Cemetery, Shartlesville, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
