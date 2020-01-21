|
Mary Louise Keppley, 85, formerly of Newmanstown, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Stone Ridge Towne Centre, Myerstown. She was the wife of the late Clarence Earl Keppley, Jr. She was born in Newmanstown on December 31, 1934, a daughter of the late Harry and Ida Ream Bordner. She was employed for many years at Glory Knitting Mill in Robesonia and graduated from Newmanstown High School. Mary Louise had a collection of cardinals and dolphins. She is survived by children, Donald Keppley of Newmanstown; Catherine Heinsey and husband Glenn of Myerstown; Brenda Buffenmeyer of Newmanstown; Clarence E. Keppley, III of Newmanstown; Linda Stricker and husband Darrell of Womelsdorf; Ann Hassler and husband Jessie of Newmanstown; eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters, Anna Forry and Alice Jury. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Friday at 10 am. Interment will be made in the Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020