Mary Louise (M.L.) Muir passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on May 12, 2020. She is now on her journey to be reunited in heaven with Dr. Robert W. Muir, her husband of 57 years; as well as, her father Dr. Gerald T. O’Sullivan, her mother, Mrs. Mary Louise (Eagan) O’Sullivan, and her sister, Ms. Geraldine O’Sullivan. M.L. was born April 28, 1937 in Fall River, Massachusetts. She lost her father at an early age, making M.L. and her sister, Gerry, very close. She attended school in Fall River, and spent summers in Tiverton, RI. M.L. graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School and received her undergraduate Elementary Education degree from Immaculata College, in 1958. On a blind date in 1956, she met the love of her life, Dr. Robert (Bob) Muir who was attending nearby University of Pennsylvania. Bob and M.L. were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fall River Massachusetts on July 25, 1959. M.L. was a 2nd grade teacher in New Jersey, while her husband, Bob, completed medical school at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon Bob’s completion of medical school, the U.S. Army relocated the young couple to the first of more than 20 reassignments throughout the world, where Bob would run hospitals; and M.L. would run the household. And that household included Thomas (wife, Lucy Muir); Theresa (husband, John Fromwiller); R. James (wife, Lynne Muir); John (wife, Jennifer Muir); Geraldine; Christine Muir-Parker (husband, Alex Parker); and, Timothy. When Bob retired from the Army in 1976, he and M.L. moved the family to Berks County. While living in Berks County, Bob and M.L welcomed eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren into their hearts: Lauren Muir-Workman (husband, Evan); Paul Gapinski; Diane Neubauer (husband, Major Andrew Neubauer, and their children Luke and Noah Neubauer); Mark Gapinski; Alexis, Alicia, and Anya Muir; Ben and Natalie Muir; and Anna and Ryan Parker. M.L. loved her family dearly, but never gave up her love for teaching children, and actually returned to the workforce in her mid-60s to work at a local Tutor Time, where she helped teach and care for young children. Her favorite times were during annual family reunions at the beach, surrounded by her large extended family, playing card games. While home, she could be found holding court and playing various card games at her kitchen table, making sure that everyone had their favorite snacks, while winning most games. Our hearts are broken for the loss of our “Nana” and Mom. She and Bob “Pops” are dancing together again in heaven, to their song, “Fascination.” She will be missed by many close friends, family and relatives. But she will always live on in our hearts, our dreams, and in the smiles and laughter of our children and their children still to come. M.L. Muir was an extremely devout Catholic, a member of the St. Francis De Sales and St. Ignatius Loyola parishes, and a patron of scholarships for children attending Catholic schools in the Berks County area. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be sent to the “M.L. O’Sullivan Muir Scholarship Fund,” that she previously established at Berks Catholic High School (955 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611), to provide tuition assistance for incoming students particularly from the St. Francis De Sales parish; or, in the alternative, to the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Robesonia, PA to provide tuition assistance for a child attending Catholic school. Viewing and funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family only. A celebration of her life and legacy will be held at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to assist the Muir family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.