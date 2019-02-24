Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Luther.

Mary "Fran" Frances Luther, 93, of Reading, Pa., and

formerly of Hamilton, N.J., passed away on Friday,

February 22, 2019, at home.

Born in Lambertville, N.J., she was a Trenton/Hamilton resident for most of her life until moving to Reading 13 years ago.

Principally a homemaker, Fran was a former member of St. Raphael's Parish, Hamilton, N.J., and a Life Member of VFW Post 491 Ladies Auxiliary, Yardville, N.J.

Daughter of the late Henry H. Sr. and Mary F. Casey

Morgan, and wife of the late Mark L. Luther, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and John G. Moody, of Reading, Pa.; her grandchildren: Jennifer Koch, John D. Moody and Mark W. Moody; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 12 noon at Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, 260 White Horse Ave., Hamilton, NJ (www.KingstonandKemp.com).

Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 1800 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, NJ.

Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fran's honor to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka,

Kansas 66675-8517 (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org).



