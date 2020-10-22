Mary Lynn (Stoudt) Ormsbee Mary Lynn (Stoudt) Ormsbee, 78, of Wyomissing passed away on Monday, October 19 in her home with her family gathered around her. Lynn was the wife of Richard E. Ormsbee, celebrating 62 years of marriage in September. Born in Reading on January 31, 1942, Lynn was the daughter of the late Harold and Hilda (Whitman) Stoudt. She graduated from Muhlenberg High School. Lynn was co-owner of Ormsbee’s Pro Shop and Terre Trophy Company since 1967, retiring in 1998. Lynn was a dedicated bowler, having held the ladies single game record, 277, at Berks Lanes for many years. She enjoyed her home, playing cards with friends, trips to the casino and her 2 adored cats, Richie and Lynnie. In addition to her husband, Lynn is survived by 2 daughters, Terre L. Lepera, widow of Frank, Kenhorst and Tracey L. Ormsbee, wife of Thomas Herman, Mohnton. There are 4 grandchildren, Richie Lepera, husband of Desiree, Randi Immendorf, wife of Robert, Annie and Kylie Herman and 3 great-grandchildren, Adriana and Guiliana Lepera and Christopher Immendorf. Other survivors include a sister, Betty Mae Kline, widow of Ronald Kline, Wyomissing. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington at the convenience of the family. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com