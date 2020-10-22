1/2
Mary Lynn Ormsbee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lynn (Stoudt) Ormsbee Mary Lynn (Stoudt) Ormsbee, 78, of Wyomissing passed away on Monday, October 19 in her home with her family gathered around her. Lynn was the wife of Richard E. Ormsbee, celebrating 62 years of marriage in September. Born in Reading on January 31, 1942, Lynn was the daughter of the late Harold and Hilda (Whitman) Stoudt. She graduated from Muhlenberg High School. Lynn was co-owner of Ormsbee’s Pro Shop and Terre Trophy Company since 1967, retiring in 1998. Lynn was a dedicated bowler, having held the ladies single game record, 277, at Berks Lanes for many years. She enjoyed her home, playing cards with friends, trips to the casino and her 2 adored cats, Richie and Lynnie. In addition to her husband, Lynn is survived by 2 daughters, Terre L. Lepera, widow of Frank, Kenhorst and Tracey L. Ormsbee, wife of Thomas Herman, Mohnton. There are 4 grandchildren, Richie Lepera, husband of Desiree, Randi Immendorf, wife of Robert, Annie and Kylie Herman and 3 great-grandchildren, Adriana and Guiliana Lepera and Christopher Immendorf. Other survivors include a sister, Betty Mae Kline, widow of Ronald Kline, Wyomissing. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington at the convenience of the family. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved