Mary M. Stankiewicz Christ (Duggan) Mary M. (Duggan) Stankiewicz Christ, 99, formerly of Mt. Penn, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Berkshire Center, Exeter. She was the wife of the late Frank L. Stankiewicz, her first husband and the late Russell H. Christ, her second husband. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter J., Sr. and Catherine (Rowe) Duggan and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Mary is survived by her children: Michael P. Stankiewicz husband of Mary Jane, Reiffton, Kathleen S. wife of Richard Zagar, Exeter and Teresa M. Stankiewicz and significant other Daniel Poulson, Anchorage, AK. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Kim, wife of Putter Lutz, of Oley Township, Michele, wife of Brian Miskovitz, of Exeter Township, Susan, wife of Ted Snyder, Exeter Township, Fran, wife of Jason Daniels of Oley Township, Lynn, wife of Jason Koller of Gouglersville, Steven Rumberger, husband of Mandy of Kenhorst, Andrea Concordia fiancé of Luis Rosa of Harrisburg, James Rumberger of Reading, Angela Zagar of Pottsville; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and her brother Gerald E. Duggan, Reading. She is predeceased by her brother Peter J. Duggan, Jr. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial following at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. A special thanks to Cathy Cammarano and the entire staff at Berkshire Center. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For LIVE streaming and online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 2, 2020.