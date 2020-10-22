Mary M. Yanicheck Mary M. Yanicheck, 88, of Reading, PA passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in Quakertown PA, she was the daughter of the late Orlando Ricci and Mary (Vronch) Ricci. Mary was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. Married to Joseph Yanicheck for 54 years, Mary devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, gardening, sewing Barbie doll clothes, embroidery, and she was an avid reader of the Reading Eagle. She enjoyed neighborhood picnics and activities. Surviving are her daughter Rosemary (Jim) Troebliger, and sons Joe (Linda) Yanicheck and Frank (Ning) Yanicheck; four granddaughters Kristina, Staci, Kristy and Shirla, and three great-grandchildren, Molly, Bradin, and Julieann. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Yanicheck and her brothers Remo Ricci and George Ricci. Mary will be interned at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery alongside her husband, Joe. All services are private. Contributions in Mary’s honor may be made to Villa St. Elizabeth, 1201 Museum Road, Reading PA 19611. The family is grateful to the staff at Villa St. Elizabeth for caring for Mary as one of their family.



