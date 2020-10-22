1/
Mary M. Yanicheck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary M. Yanicheck Mary M. Yanicheck, 88, of Reading, PA passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in Quakertown PA, she was the daughter of the late Orlando Ricci and Mary (Vronch) Ricci. Mary was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. Married to Joseph Yanicheck for 54 years, Mary devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, gardening, sewing Barbie doll clothes, embroidery, and she was an avid reader of the Reading Eagle. She enjoyed neighborhood picnics and activities. Surviving are her daughter Rosemary (Jim) Troebliger, and sons Joe (Linda) Yanicheck and Frank (Ning) Yanicheck; four granddaughters Kristina, Staci, Kristy and Shirla, and three great-grandchildren, Molly, Bradin, and Julieann. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Yanicheck and her brothers Remo Ricci and George Ricci. Mary will be interned at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery alongside her husband, Joe. All services are private. Contributions in Mary’s honor may be made to Villa St. Elizabeth, 1201 Museum Road, Reading PA 19611. The family is grateful to the staff at Villa St. Elizabeth for caring for Mary as one of their family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved