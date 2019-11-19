Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Mary A. (Dromie) Borelli Maguire Mary A. (Dromie) Borelli Maguire, 97, of Shillington, passed away November 17, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. She was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Borelli on January 16, 1967 and her second husband, William J. Maguire, Sr. on June 30, 1994. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Nicoletta (DiPardo) Dromie. She was a 1939 graduate of Reading High School. Mary was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. In the past, she was employed in a secretarial capacity in the office of Home Life Insurance Company, Reading; and W.F. Naugle & Sons Plumbing, Shillington, retiring in 1977. For many years, she was a member of the Community Seniors, Mohnton. Mary will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt; she will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving daughter, Michele A. Borelli, at home; her brother, Ralph F. Dromie, Kutztown; her step-son, John P. (Kathy) Maguire, Newmanstown; two step-grandsons, Sean P. (Diane) Maguire, Delray Beach, FL and Ryan M. (Alexandria) Maguire, Mt. Joy; her step-great-grandson, Connor J. Maguire, Mt. Joy; and several nieces and a nephew. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Nicholas Dromie; her sister, Virginia V. Vicari; and her step-son, William J. Maguire, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 22, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery with burial to follow. Friends may call Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Contributions may be made to St John Baptist de la Salle R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Rd, Shillington, PA 19607. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
