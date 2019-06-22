Mary Elizabeth Liptak Marion, 83, of Lake Wylie, S.C., formerly of Reading, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, S.C.

A service will be held at Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading, Pa., on Wednesday, June 26th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Christian burial at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Mary was born June 28, 1935, in Reading, Pa., to the late William Stephen and Ruth Adam Liptak.

She is survived by her brothers, Robert W. Liptak,

husband of Maryellen Chelius Liptak, and William S. Liptak, husband of Linda Horst Liptak; as well as, her daughters, Donna Marie DeNoble and Lynda Ann

Marion-Cassaro, wife of Steven Cassaro; and her

granddaughters, Gina DeNoble and Ashly Cassaro; and many nieces and nephews.

Even after retiring from her career in nursing, she

continued to be a beacon of strength and compassion to

everyone she met.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Art Plus

Gallery at 604 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611.

Mary spent much of her time enjoying and creating art at this gallery where she volunteered and was featured as an artist.

Online condolences may be made at Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory.



