Mary E. Martin, 83, of Wernersville, passed away peacefully in her home on July 13, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She was the wife of Chester A. Martin Jr., they would have celebrated 66 years of

marriage in September. Mary would have celebrated her 84th birthday this week. Born July 16, 1935, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Queena (Bohn) Ulrich.

She was employed by Lower Heidelberg School as a lunch aide and library assistant for 30 years.

Mary loved going to bingo with her daughter every Saturday. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles and would race her grandkids to see who would get done first, most times she won! She also loved to polka dance.

Surviving are her daughter, Susan Good. Also surviving are 6 grandsons; 11 great-grandchildren; a daughter in law, Cheryl Martin; a sister, Dot; and a brother, Sam. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her son, Darren, who passed away in April 2011 from a tragic motorcycle accident; 2 sisters, Gloria and Queena; and three brothers: Bob, Rich and Dan.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

