Mary Ann McLaughlin, 79, of Laureldale, passed away during the afternoon hours of Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Reading Hospital and Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, John F. McLaughlin, with whom she shared 59 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in Primrose, Pa., she was a daughter of the late

Walter and Wanda (Rzonsa) Berzowski.

In addition to her husband, Mary Ann is survived by her loving daughters, Kathleen A. McLaughlin, of Birdsboro, and Colleen M. (McLaughlin), wife of William F. Sheidy Jr., of Sinking Spring.

Mary Ann was a parishioner of Holy Guardian Angels

Roman Catholic Church, Laureldale.

She was a 1957 graduate of Reading Catholic High School.

Mary Ann was employed as a receptionist at Sacred Heart Villa, Muhlenberg Twp., until her retirement.

Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and

respects to the family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading PA 19605. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading is in charge of arrangements.



