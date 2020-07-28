Mary Merkel

Mary I. Merkel, 101, formerly of Newmanstown, passed away in the evening hours Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Stone Ridge, Poplar Run., Myerstown. She was the widow of the late George H. Merkel, Sr., who passed away March 12, 1998. Born in Krumstown, Millcreek Twp., Lebanon Co., October 25, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Daniel L. & Frances H. (nee’ Hartman) Moyer. Mary loved working with her daughter Penny in operating Penny’s Outgrown Shop, Lebanon, PA. It was open for 29 years. You could often find her holding a customer’s child behind the counter, teaching them to make a button necklace. She was fondly known as “Mom” to almost everyone. She is survived by her children: Patricia A. (Robert) Dries, Ronald S. (Carol) Merkel, Margaret “Peggy” Miller, Paul K. Merkel, & Joyce “Penny” (Richard) Behney,; 15 Grandchildren, 34 Great-grandchildren, & 15 Great-Great-Grandchildren; and by her siblings: Kenneth Moyer & Betty Smith. She was predeceased by her son George H. Merkel, Jr. Services and Burial in Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown, will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com