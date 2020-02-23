Home

Mary A. Nolan, 99, died February 22, 2020, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Township, where she resided for many years. Her husband, Francis M. Nolan Jr., predeceased her on July 12, 1994. Mary was born in Port Clinton and was the daughter of the late Frank H. Nice and Elvina C. (Bond) Nice. She was a homemaker her entire life and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Her daughter, Kathleen Nolan, Tilden Township, survives Mary. Services will be private with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
