Mary Noll, 102, formerly of Garfield Ave., West Wyomissing, died Thursday, April 23rd at Community General Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. She was the widow of the late Gerald L. Noll. Born in Nazareth, Northampton County, PA, on January 3, 1918, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe “Joseph” Mingora and Anna Pizzuto. After attending Nazareth High School, she moved to Reading, PA, along with her mother and three sisters when she was 16 years old. In her early years she worked at hosiery mills in Reading, PA. Later in life she worked for Boscov’s Department Store, in the domestic department, and also Bachman’s Retail Outlet in West Reading. She always said her hobbies were cleaning and cooking. Indeed, she genuinely enjoyed making a good meal and keeping a tidy house. She was exceptional at both. She is survived by her daughters, Geraldine. Widow of David Burky, and Jacqueline, widow of Dale Cole. Her two grandchildren, Christian Burky, of Harrisburg and Cara E. Angelo, wife of Richard III, of Temple, PA. She had one great granddaughter Sofia Elizabeth Angelo, her pride and joy. Mary has one surviving sister, Betty Conley, of Wyomissing. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Frances Bitting and Jeanette Stallone. Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s name to Peyton’s Place Animal Rescue, 900 King’s Highway N., Suite 306, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020