Mary Jane (Eidam) Orth, 88, of Myerstown, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born on November 28, 1931 in Reading, she was the cherished daughter of the late John William and Florence Irene (Seidel) Eidam. Mary’s spirit will be carried on by; her loving daughter and long-time caregiver Linda Smith and 2 grandsons Scott and Jeremy, with whom she resided with in Temple & Newmanstown, PA for over 20 years prior to her move to Stone Ridge Town Centre. In addition to loving daughter Linda, Mary also leaves behind; 2 Sisters Edna Levan & her husband Joseph; Betty Rohrbach; daughter Denise Hahn and her husband Mark; 2 granddaughters Heather Boyer & Pamela Hartmoyer; and 3 great grandchildren, Harrison, Brianna, and Alexis to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Mary was greeted in heaven by her husband Elwood W. Orth and 4 siblings Florence, Margaret, Ruth, and John. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Auman’s Inc., Reiffton. Due to current restrictions, services will be private with burial at Forest Hills memorial Park, Reiffton and at the convenience of Mary’s family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Adaptive Lacrosse PA, http://adaptivelacrossepa.org/donate/ or to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Orth family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 10 to May 11, 2020.