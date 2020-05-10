Mary Orth
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane (Eidam) Orth, 88, of Myerstown, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born on November 28, 1931 in Reading, she was the cherished daughter of the late John William and Florence Irene (Seidel) Eidam. Mary’s spirit will be carried on by; her loving daughter and long-time caregiver Linda Smith and 2 grandsons Scott and Jeremy, with whom she resided with in Temple & Newmanstown, PA for over 20 years prior to her move to Stone Ridge Town Centre. In addition to loving daughter Linda, Mary also leaves behind; 2 Sisters Edna Levan & her husband Joseph; Betty Rohrbach; daughter Denise Hahn and her husband Mark; 2 granddaughters Heather Boyer & Pamela Hartmoyer; and 3 great grandchildren, Harrison, Brianna, and Alexis to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Mary was greeted in heaven by her husband Elwood W. Orth and 4 siblings Florence, Margaret, Ruth, and John. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Auman’s Inc., Reiffton. Due to current restrictions, services will be private with burial at Forest Hills memorial Park, Reiffton and at the convenience of Mary’s family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Adaptive Lacrosse PA, http://adaptivelacrossepa.org/donate/ or to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Orth family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved