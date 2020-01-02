|
Mary (Parzanese) Tablone, 102, formerly of Blandon, passed away during the early hours of January 1, 2020 in her residence at the Kutztown Manor. She was the widow of Louis Tablone, who passed away in 1995. Mary was one of the seven children of Felice and Alessandra (DeFelice) Parzanese. Mary’s family was always the most important aspect of her life. She enjoyed traveling wherever her family resided, whether that was in the United States or Europe. Stone Harbor, New Jersey, was one of her favorite destinations. She will be remembered as one of her family’s greatest cooks. In her later years she enjoyed Bingo. Mary is survived by her children: Thomas P., husband of Sharon Tablone, of Reading, PA; Rita A. Tablone of Blandon, PA; and Sandra L., wife of David Reichart, of Goldsboro, NC; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mary is predeceased by her brothers Anthony, Frank, John, and Camillo, and her sisters Josephine Furillo and Dana Olszewski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 AM at the Chapel of St. George, Gethsemane Mausoleum, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Laureldale. A viewing will be held on Tuesday at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family asks that contributions be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St, Reading, PA 19602, or Tower Health at Home, 1170 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020