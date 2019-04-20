Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Maccarone) Pender.

Mary Sanna (Maccarone) Pender, 86,

formerly of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Berkshire

Center in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa.

Born January 3, 1933, in Birdsboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Antonio Maccarone and the late Cristina (Tucci) Maccarone. She was the widow of William P. Pender. She was employed by Fecera's Furniture in Birdsboro, Exeter and Pottstown, Pa., as an office worker. Mary was a graduate of Birdsboro High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Douglassville, Pa.

Surviving are daughter, Maureen L., wife of Franklin Struble Jr., of Birdsboro, Pa.; and brother, Americo Joseph "Jake" Maccarone, of Pottstown, Pa.

A viewing will be held at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, PA 19518 on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.,

followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Immaculate Conception RC Church at the address above.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



