Mary L. Piekos, 85, widow of Walter S. Piekos, of

Sycamore Rd., Douglassville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Keystone Villa, Douglassville.

Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Wareham) O'Toole.

Mary was employed as a production line worker by

Boyertown Packaging Co. She was a member of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church.

Surviving is her fiance, Jack Sparr. Two daughters, LindaMarie, wife of Daniel Spickard, and RoseMarie, wife of Robert Mackey. A son, Bill Piekos and his wife, Tabatha. Six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; a sister, Gertrude Gauger.

Predeceased by sisters: Elizabeth Clemens, Margaret O'Toole and Theresa Gauger.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

s Project. Arrangements by

Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.



