Mary K. (Hickman) Pulice, 97, formerly of Reading, died August 4, 2019, at Berks Heim.
Her husband, Samuel Pulice Jr., died on November 5, 2007. They were married for 62 years. Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late William and Thelma Hickman.
She retired from White Castle, Detroit, Mich., after 31 years. After retirement she and her husband moved to Reading to be near their daughter and her family. They
enjoyed volunteering, especially with Meals on Wheels.
Mary was a kind, gentle, and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. She had a passion for the beauty in nature and always lived and appreciated each day to the fullest. She adored her dogs and treated them like her children. She lived a selfless life and touched the hearts of each and every person she met. She will be missed dearly; the world was a better place because she was in it.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sandra L., wife of Frank Mileto, Wyomissing; two grandchildren, Carie, wife of Kurt Seymour, Sinking Spring, and Jason Mileto,
husband of Shareen Jordan, Pittsburgh; seven great-grandchildren: Samuel Remp, Megan Crowley, Kristin
Phillips, Carlie Mileto, Frank Mileto, Jason Mileto Jr., and Samuel Jordan; and two great-great-grandchildren,
Anderson Phillips and Leo Phillips.
She was predeceased by four siblings.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Berks Heim for their passionate care they showed Mary during her stay there.
Prayer Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with entombment to follow at Pleasant View Mausoleum. Friends may call Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.