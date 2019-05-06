Mary L. Reber, 95, of Reading, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Berks Heim. She was the beloved wife of Marvin L. Reber, who died May 20, 2011.

Born on April 12, 1924, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose (Spinnato) Crimaldi.

Mary was a 1941 graduate of Reading High School.

A devout Catholic, she attended St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Reading, for many years, being especially devoted to the Blessed Mother and Saint Pio.

Mary was one of the most kind, caring and giving persons you would ever meet. She always had a smile on her face and kind words for everyone … and always funny, true-life stories to tell! She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Mary R., wife of Michael Notario, Wyomissing, and Patricia A., wife of Guy Intelisano, Kenhorst. She is also survived by her sister,

Angela Arnidis, Reiffton; eight grandchildren: Robert

Reber, Jeffrey Reber, Dr. Douglas Reber, Melissa Rosario, Justin Notario, Kimberly Zachmann, Tracy Hartrick and Chris Intelisano; and 13 great-grandchildren: Matthew

Reber, Haley Reber, Andria Reber, Elena Rosario, Devon Reber, Gabriel Reber, Elijah Rosario, Dannion Reber, Haddon Reber, Everett Reber, Nora Zachmann, Griffin Zachmann and Broderick Notario.

She was predeceased by her son, Robert C. Reber; and five siblings: Daniel Crimaldi, Joseph Crimaldi, Nancy

(Crimaldi) Calvaresi, Concetta (Crimaldi) Helfrich and Charlotte (Crimaldi) Reber.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Reading, with burial to follow at Laureldale

Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour before the Mass.

Contributions in honor of Mary can be made to the , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



