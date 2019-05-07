Mary Elizabeth (Taglieber) Rhein, 95, of Wyomissing, passed away on May 5, 2019, at Kutztown Manor.

She was the wife of the late Charles L. Rhein, who passed away on October 7, 2016.

Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Daniel K. and Carrie I. (Schartle) Taglieber.

Mary was a 1941 graduate of Pottstown High School. She will be remembered for her love of reading and knitting.

She was predeceased by her brothers, George and John Taglieber; and sisters: Myrtle Thomson, Bertha Templin, Hazel Ross, Barbara Frank and Gladys Wolfgang.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey C. Rhein, of Wyomissing; grandson, Matthew J. Rhein, husband of Symone, of Berkley, Calif.; and great-grandchildren: Charley, Spencer, and Joey.

Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m., and Thursday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. The Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Bean Funeral Home, of Sinking Spring, is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



