Mary Roberta Impink Fosnocht Mary Roberta Impink Fosnocht died peacefully at her home on November 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Mimi was born on May 4, 1942 in Shillington PA and was the daughter of the late Robert Rehr Impink and Molly Dives Impink. She was preceded in death by her brother Edward Dives Impink. Mimi and her devoted husband Bill celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in September. Mimi was happiest when she was “doing” for others. She found great pleasure in hosting celebrations when her extended family gathered in Shillington for holidays and special occasions. Mimi loved growing and sharing flowers, vegetables and berries from her garden. She was a talented seamstress, having recently made a personalized mask for each of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mimi graduated from the School of the Holy Child in Suffern, New York, and attended Rosemont College. She received a degree in medical records from the College of St. Scholastica. She worked as Director of Medical Records at Troy [PA] Community Hospital. She and Bill retired to Waynesboro VA. She attended St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where she was an active and beloved member of the sewing ministry and bible study group. Mimi is survived by her husband Bill Fosnocht; son Dave (Diane) Fosnocht of Waynesboro and their children Erin, Elizabeth and Henry; daughter Amy (Bob) Mott of Raleigh and their children David, Grace and Evan; sister Debbie Impink of Shillington PA; sister Annie (Jim) Hall of Signal Mountain TN and their children Molly and Katie; niece Sally Impink (Jason Jugar) of Clifton VA and their children Ethan, Aidan and Felix; step-mother Peggy Impink of Shillington PA; brother-in-law Bruce (Barbara) Fosnocht of Suffolk VA; and numerous cousins and friends. Due to pandemic restrictions, Mimi’s family will hold a private service at a time to be determined. Please join them in remembering her whenever you take a walk in the woods, bake a loaf of bread, or give to those in need. If you choose the latter, her family asks you to consider a contribution in her memory to the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Building Campaign, 344 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro VA 22980.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store