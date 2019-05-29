Mary Lorena Roberts, 76, of Union Twp., Berks Co., Pa., died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

Born February 20, 1943, in Douglassville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Warren P. Roberts and Maude E. (Trego) Roberts.

She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church,

Birdsboro. Mary had been a bookkeeper for the former Pottstown Metal Welding Company. Mary loved baking, cooking, gardening, family, outdoors and trips to the casino.

Surviving are sisters: Jeanette E., widow of Harry Weber, of Union Twp., Berks Co., Pa.; Ruth E., wife of Karl Faust, of Gilbertsville, Pa.; Edith M., wife of Paul Gentry, of Trainer, Pa.; Shirley E., widow of Warner Bracken, of Douglassville, Pa.; and Marlene J., wife of Roy Whited, of Royersford, Pa.

Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brothers, Warren T. Roberts and Paul H. Roberts; and sister, Dorothy M. Moser.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Mark's

Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, Pa., with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Parker Ford, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



