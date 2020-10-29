Mary A. Mountz Mary A. (Maloney) Mountz, 73, of Douglassville, Amity Twp., PA, passed away on October 25, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Centralia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Anne (McGinley) Maloney. She was the wife of Lester W. Mountz. Mary was an elementary school teacher for the Daniel Boone School District, where she taught children of various grades throughout her career. In her free time she golfed in the Ladies League at Arrowhead Golf Course, enjoyed photography, mainly sports photography, and she assisted with the animals of the ASPCA. Surviving Mary, along with her husband Lester is 1 brother: Jack Maloney of Utah. She was predeceased by a sister. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Snap Fitness-Douglassville, 9 York Rd. Douglassville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.



