Mary S. Rieser Mary S. Rieser, 95, of Wyomissing and formerly of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Monday November 23, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Samuel L. Rieser and Catharine H. (Schmeck) Rieser. Mary served the University of Pennsylvania from 1950 until the late 1980’s, as an instructor, and later became the Director of Staff Development in Nursing and Assistant Director in Nursing for Graduate Staff Development. After retiring, she continued her work with local nursing agencies in Berks County, finishing her career with Diakon at age 88. She was a 1942 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a 1946 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She continued her education, receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania, continuing on with Doctorate studies, publishing many articles and research grants. Mary was a World War 2 veteran having served in the US Army Cadet Corp of Nursing from 1943 to 1946. A lifelong member of Good Shepherd UCC, she served as a Deacon/Elder and was part of the Church Council. She touched the lives of many while serving as a Sunday School Teacher, mentor and committee member. A graveside service will be held privately in Good Shepherd Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by the US Army Honor Guard. Pastor Linda L. Kozlowski will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd UCC Building Fund, 170 Tuckerton Road Reading PA 19605 Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com