Mary Sandra “Sandy” Delp Mary Sandra “Sandy” Delp, 76, died November 14, 2020 in her Laureldale residence. Born June 20, 1944, near Temple, in Muhlenberg Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Sophia (Kochan) Delp. Sandra was a 1962 graduate of Muhlenberg Township High School. She was employed as a payroll clerk with Muhlenberg School District for many years. Sandra is survived by her sisters: Pauline (Delp) Schroeder of Bowie, MD, and Christine (Delp) Ward of Chesapeake City, MD. Also surviving is her aunt, Genevieve (Kochan) Atkinson; her nephew, Michael Ward; and her niece, Michele Ward. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

