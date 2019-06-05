Mary Florence (Berstler) Shaner, 81, of Warwick Twp., Chester Co., Pa., passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.

Born in Topton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Milton Harrison Berstler and

Sophie Maria (Kohler) Berstler. She was the wife of Claude Franklin Shaner Jr.

Mary worked as a cashier for Host Marriott - Brandywine Service Turnpike Plaza for 15 years, and as a folder for Spring City Knitting Company for 20 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Douglassville, Pa. She was a member of Red Hat Society and Pinnacle Club.

Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family.

Surviving Mary, along with her husband, Claude, are 1 son, Claude A. "Bobby" Shaner; 2 daughters, Claudia L., wife of John McCalicher, Crystal E., wife of Robert K. Troop; 2 brothers, William Scherch, Daniel Berstler; 2 grandchildren, Aimee, wife of Robert Luo, Carey, wife of Zachery Coyle; and 4 great-grandchildren: Christian,

Gabriel, Nicholas and Kynlee.

Mary was predeceased by 2 brothers, Frank Scherch, Milton Berstler; and 3 sisters: Josephine Farrell, Frances Blizzard and Catherine Weiser.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Paul's

Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, PA 19518, with the Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



