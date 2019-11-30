|
Mary L. Simms, 60, of Reading, passed away on Nov. 24, in St. Joseph Hospital, Bern Twp. She was the wife of Frank Simms. Born in Long Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William Gulley and the late Stella M. (Dennis) Bullock. Surviving is one son, Damian M. Hicks, Reading, Pa.; two daughters, Stephaine Simms, Starke, Fla.; and Sarina Dixon, Reading, Pa.; sisters: Sandra Grayson, Ella Gulley, Patricia Gulley, Delores Gulley, Lamar R. Davis and Carolyn Clark; and brothers: Amos Dennis, William Gulley Jr. and Vincent Gulley. Also surviving are seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11:00 a.m., in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
