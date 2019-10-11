Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Reading, PA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Exeter Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Smith Obituary
Mary J. Smith Mary J. Smith, 85, formerly of Reading passed, October 8, 2019 in Berks Heim. Born in Germansville, Pa. and youngest of six siblings, she was the daughter of Paul L. and Beulah (Hyman) Smith. Mary was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reading. She was a graduate of Overbrook School for the Blind in 1952 and was Albright College’s first blind student. With help from her service dogs, Lori, Sarah and Astra, she graduated from Albright in 1969 Magna Cum Laude and later graduated from Temple University in 1971 Magna Cum Laude. She went on to work for American Casualty, PA Department of Welfare and the Berks County Assoc. for the Blind. Mary was nominated and was presented the “Handicapped Person of the Year Award” from the State of Pennsylvania for her dedicated work with the PA Dept. of Welfare. Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her three brothers: Donald, Paul and Robert Smith; and two sisters, Charlotte Johnson and B. Eleanor Reppert. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 21 at 4:30 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reading. Interment will be held Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 a.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berks County Assoc. for the Blind, Reading or the Overbrook School for the Blind, Philadelphia. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now