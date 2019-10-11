|
Mary J. Smith Mary J. Smith, 85, formerly of Reading passed, October 8, 2019 in Berks Heim. Born in Germansville, Pa. and youngest of six siblings, she was the daughter of Paul L. and Beulah (Hyman) Smith. Mary was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reading. She was a graduate of Overbrook School for the Blind in 1952 and was Albright College’s first blind student. With help from her service dogs, Lori, Sarah and Astra, she graduated from Albright in 1969 Magna Cum Laude and later graduated from Temple University in 1971 Magna Cum Laude. She went on to work for American Casualty, PA Department of Welfare and the Berks County Assoc. for the Blind. Mary was nominated and was presented the “Handicapped Person of the Year Award” from the State of Pennsylvania for her dedicated work with the PA Dept. of Welfare. Mary is survived by several nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her three brothers: Donald, Paul and Robert Smith; and two sisters, Charlotte Johnson and B. Eleanor Reppert. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 21 at 4:30 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reading. Interment will be held Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 a.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berks County Assoc. for the Blind, Reading or the Overbrook School for the Blind, Philadelphia. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019