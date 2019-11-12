|
|
Mary M. (Boyer) Spayd Mary M. (Boyer) Spayd, 89, of Robesonia, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Manor Care in Sinking Spring. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Spayd, Sr., who died Nov. 9, 2007. Mary, a daughter of the late Earl M. and Dorothy M. (Troutman) Boyer, was born in Womelsdorf. She is survived by a son, Michael S. Spayd, husband of Ann M., Canandigua, NY; a daughter, Jean M. Spayd, Robesonia; a brother, David Boyer, NC; a sister, Sue Schmeck, Laureldale; a step brother, Wayne Boyer, NC; two step sisters, Janet McCusker, CA, and Diane Wass, MD; four grandchildren, Amy Moyer, Christopher Moyer, Sarah Spayd, and Timothy Spayd; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard J. Spayd, Jr.; a daughter, Dorothy J. Spayd; a sister, Evelyn; and a step sister, Flossy. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia. She was also a member of the Women’s Christian Club. Mary retired in 1989 from Sterling Drug, and continued to work various part time jobs in retirement. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, Nov. 15th, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, Friday, at the church. Burial will be in Heidelberg Cemetery, Robesonia. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551, or the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019