Mary T. (Terefenko) Stavarski, 98, of Lincoln Park, passed away peacefully in Country Meadows. She was the loving wife of the late William J. Stavarski. The couple were married 67 years before William passed away in 2011. Born in Reading on November 20, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Wasil and Rosalia (Bogadska) Terefenko. She was member of St. John Baptist de la Salle in Shillington. Mary was an avid golfer and won numerous golf tournaments. She was a member of the Berks County Women’s Golf Association, Manor Golf Course. She was very athletic and enjoyed skating, tennis, softball, swimming and bowling. Mary also played softball with The Kauffman Maids. Surviving are her five children: Eileen M. (Stavarski) Gottschall and her husband, Tom of Sinking Spring, Anita L. (Stavarski) Trayer and her husband, Brian of Sinking Spring, Richard P. Stavarski and his wife, Bogda of Bernville, Kenneth W. Stavarski and his wife, Joan of Ephrata and Thomas A. Stavarski and his wife, Debra of Sinking Spring; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one more on the way and one great great grandchild. In addition to her parents and her husband, William; Mary is predeceased by five siblings. Due to the Worldwide Health Crisis, a Drive-Up Viewing of Mary will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Please look for funeral attendants on Penn Ave to assist. The funeral service and committal is limited to her children with Mary’s priest, Rev. Father Richard Clement as celebrant in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at or Grane Hospice Care,1012 W 9th Avenue, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to the staff of Country Meadows and Grane Hospice Care for all the love and care they gave Mary. Fond memories and condolences may be shared and a webcast of all services can be viewed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020