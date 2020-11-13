Mary T. (Malanios) Bauman, 89, of Reading, Pennsylvania passed away at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Reading, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep after members of her close family gathered to say goodbye. Few people have the good fortune to die calmly, after spending time with loved ones, and few people deserve this ending more than Mary. Mary was born in Reading to Greek immigrants, the late Theodore and Sophia (Nesotous) Malanios. Feisty and strong-willed, Mary embodied the grit and persistence that helped her mother survive multiple wars in Asia Minor before emigrating to America. Mary instilled in her descendants great respect for her parents’ story and their struggle to build better lives for the next generation. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox faith and the greatest cook to ever live. The global caliber for baklava, spanakopita, roast lamb, and rice pudding has permanently declined with her passing. This is a fact, not an opinion, and her loved ones will fight to defend her koulourakia. Mary was a devoted grandmother. She kept secrets like a Mafia don, with a bright smile and a twinkle in her eyes that let her grandchildren know that they could always trust their Nana. Mary was always in their corner, holding the water bottle and spit bucket, dabbing at black eyes and bloody noses, ready to hop into the ring to finish the fight. Her grandchildren, fueled into adulthood by her endless love and support, never asked their Nana to roll up her sleeves because doing so would be unfair to her opponent. Fiery to the end, Mary was either unable or unwilling to pull punches to protect her family. No one knows. She is survived by her son, Nicholas Knauer, of Reading; grandson Jed Bauman and his partner, Roni Robinson-Adler, of Los Angeles; granddaughter Jorja Knauer, of New York; and grandson David Knauer, of Reading. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David Bauman, and her brothers, George and Nick Malanios. Mary and her sweet cat, Paulie, would probably encourage you to adopt a rescue cat in her memory.



