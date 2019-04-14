Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Wilson) Thomas.

Mary S. Thomas, age 70, of Fleetwood, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of Thomas K. Thomas. They celebrated 24 years of marriage on July 29th. Born in Ohio, the

daughter of the late William Wilson and Margaret (Black) Wilson. She was a 1967 graduate of Reading High School.

Mary worked as a counselor for Haven Behavioral

Hospital, part of Penn State Health St. Joseph's Reading, last working on Wednesday.

Mary was a collector of Fenton Glass; weekends were spent going with Tom to public sales, flea markets and

garage sales and also trips to Connecticut to the Elephant's Trunk Flea Market in New Milford. Springtime was her

favorite season, waiting for her garden plantings and

flowers to come to bloom. She loved the Harley rides with Tom and a few trips to Dorney Park for rides on Thunderhawk, the wooden roller coaster.

Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas; children,

Melissa (Glaser) Engleman, of Sinking Spring; and

Christine Glaser, of Florida. Also a brother, Charles

Wilson, of Nazareth.

A visitation will be Wednesday, April 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood.

