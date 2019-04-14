Mary S. Thomas, age 70, of Fleetwood, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019, in her residence.
She was the wife of Thomas K. Thomas. They celebrated 24 years of marriage on July 29th. Born in Ohio, the
daughter of the late William Wilson and Margaret (Black) Wilson. She was a 1967 graduate of Reading High School.
Mary worked as a counselor for Haven Behavioral
Hospital, part of Penn State Health St. Joseph's Reading, last working on Wednesday.
Mary was a collector of Fenton Glass; weekends were spent going with Tom to public sales, flea markets and
garage sales and also trips to Connecticut to the Elephant's Trunk Flea Market in New Milford. Springtime was her
favorite season, waiting for her garden plantings and
flowers to come to bloom. She loved the Harley rides with Tom and a few trips to Dorney Park for rides on Thunderhawk, the wooden roller coaster.
Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas; children,
Melissa (Glaser) Engleman, of Sinking Spring; and
Christine Glaser, of Florida. Also a brother, Charles
Wilson, of Nazareth.
A visitation will be Wednesday, April 17th from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood.
Online condolences for the family may be made at
www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.