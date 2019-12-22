|
Mary Elizabeth Virginia (McCarthy) Tiehl, 92, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. She joins her husband, James C. Tiehl, passed March of 2000, in their heavenly home. Born in Tamaqua to Michael J. and Rebecca F. (Schook) McCarthy, Mary graduated from West Reading High School ’46. A very tough lady despite her small stature, Mary worked as a deputy sheriff. She later retired after fifteen years as a jury clerk for Berks County. Mary was a very devout Catholic and member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church. Mary spent most of her life looking after her family. With her husband, Jimmy, she enjoyed dancing every Saturday night and traveling on 21 cruises. She is survived by her brother, Michael J. McCarthy, of Bernville. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other kin. Mary was predeceased by her sister, Mildred McCarthy; and her brothers, John and Robert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 740 Cherry Street, West Reading. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, December 26, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family asks that any who feels so moved make a donation in her memory to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund, PO Box 6217, Reading, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019