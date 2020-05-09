Mary A. (Stitzel) Weida, 89, of Kutztown passed away May 7, 2020. Born in Richmond Township she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eva (Keller) Stitzel. She was the wife of the late Stanley P. Weida. Mary attended Kutztown High School and was a member of the Lyons Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary, Kutztown Rod and Gun Club, Kutztown Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary, Kutztown Fire Company Bowling League, and St Paul’s UCC Kutztown. She is survived by sons; Jeffery P. and wife Carol of Fleetwood, Glenn S. and wife Janie of Virginville, Richard C.G. of Kutztown, daughters; Linda L. wife of Thomas Merkel of Exeter, Marjorie A Weida of Fleetwood, grandchildren Michael T. Merkel, Jan E. Weller, Sean Hosier, Mathew Weida, Brendon Weida, great grandchildren; Tayson, Kian, Avery, Ethan, and Emily. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Church-Christ, 47 S. Whiteoak St., Kutztown, PA 19530 or the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City. OK 73123. Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.