Mary R. Yocum, 91, formerly of Leesport, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Berks Heim of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Harry R. Yocum, Sr. who passed away in 1995. Born in Middleport, Mrs. Yocum was the daughter of the late Edward and Verna (Laudenslager) Murton. She worked for several years at Western Electric and then chose to stay home full time to raise her six children. Mrs. Yocum loved to sew, work with many crafts, gardening, especially flowers and shopping. She is survived by her children Harry R. Yocum, Jr. husband of Patricia Yocum; Diana Roth, wife of Bruce Roth; Lisa Reber; Lori Richards, wife of Daniel Richards; Peter Yocum, husband of Amanda Yocum; Tracy Chorman, wife of Gary Chorman and her 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Robert Murton, Sarah Fichthorn, Verna Murton, Velma Murton and Edward Murton, son-in-law Clarence Reber, Jr. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. John’s (Hain’s) Church Cemetery. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Contributions may be made to Berks Heim, c/o Residency Program Account, 1011 Berks Road, Leesport, PA 19533 in memory of Mrs. Mary R. Yocum. The family of Mrs. Yocum would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Berks Heim for their great care and compassion. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.