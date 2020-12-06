Maryann Banco, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Stephen Banco, Jr. , daughter Chris, granddaughters Carleigh and Chelsea, and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1951, then worked at Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. In 1956, Maryann and Steve moved to Wyomissing, where she was a neighborhood hairdresser and he co-owned Banco’s Fine Foods for 40 years. Maryann was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish throughout the years, most recently as a member of the choir. A celebration of her life is planned for the spring.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store