Maryann Banco, age 87, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Stephen Banco, Jr. , daughter Chris, granddaughters Carleigh and Chelsea, and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1951, then worked at Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. In 1956, Maryann and Steve moved to Wyomissing, where she was a neighborhood hairdresser and he co-owned Banco’s Fine Foods for 40 years. Maryann was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish throughout the years, most recently as a member of the choir. A celebration of her life is planned for the spring.

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
