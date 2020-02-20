|
Maryann Czarnecki, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:00 pm in Berks Heim. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Sweitzer) Czarnecki. Ms. Czarnecki is survived by her children Michele D. Hughes, wife of Brian Hughes of Exeter Township; Sherry A. Bentz, wife of Brad Bentz of Reading; Cindy A. Wojciechowski of Exeter Township; Barry, husband of Linda Snyder and was preceded in death by her son Michael Czarnecki. Also surviving is her brother Joseph Czarnecki, husband of Mike Novik and her sister Cathy Yoder and was preceded in death by Jenny Troop, June Esser and Jane Mirabella. She had 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020