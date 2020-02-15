|
MaryAnn A. (Kohler) Kramer, 81, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late Thomas H. and Marie E. (Smith) Kohler. MaryAnn raised three children on her own while working as an assistant manager at S.C. Nichols. She later worked at Redners of Kenhorst and the Redners of Hamburg before retiring in 2010. A loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed time spent out and about with her family. After retirement, she enjoyed her weekly Bingo games in Leesport. She is survived by her children: Denise, wife of Brian Knoblauch, of Port Clinton; William M., husband of Amy (Sleboda) Kramer, of Hanover, MD; and Melisa A., wife of Corey A. Donne, of Lake Wynonah; her grandchildren: Zachary J. Kramer, Trevor L. Kramer, Christopher D. Donne, Katelyn M. Donne, and Garrett B. Knoblauch. She is also survived by her nephews Ronald, husband of Petra Kohler, and Scott Kohler. She is predeceased by her brother, Lawrence C. Kohler, who is survived by his widow, Ruth. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in MaryAnn’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090, or the the Orwigsburg Manor, 1000 Orwigsburg Manor Drive, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Funeral services for MaryAnn will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. at the Burkey and Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South Fourth Street, Hamburg, with Rev. Paul Buzard officiating. Friends and family are invited to gather from 6:30 p.m. until the time of service. Messages of condolence and fond memories may be offered at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020