Maryann L. Angstadt Maryann L. Angstadt, 76, of West Reading, peacefully passed away on November 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Reading on December 14, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Margaret (Etzel) Gilbert and Charles Hague and John W. Gilbert who stepped in and loved her with all his heart like she was his own child. Maryann was a 1960 graduate of Reading High School. Maryann was a lover of true crime novels and Elvis Presley. She took pride in her home, family and her career as a nursing assistant for 30 years at the Reading Hospital. In addition to her loving husband of 57 years, Gary Angstadt, she is survived by three daughters: Dana Spracklin (Cary Griesmer), Daphne Dracha (Kirk Dracha) and Deanna Snyder (Dan Endy). She was a devoted and loving grandmother. Her heart was full of adoration for her seven grandchildren: Brenna Fehr (Maier), Max Dracha, Chloe Dracha, Tessa Dracha, Corrinne Snyder, Jake Snyder and Sophia Endy. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Hague. A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019