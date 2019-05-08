Maryann Mason

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-374-0962
Maryann Mason, 78, of Cumru Township, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Maryann enjoyed

spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and traveling to car shows with her friends.

She is survived by her son, Richard E. Mason Jr., of Cumru Township; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa A. Minnich; and sister, Joyce Witkowski.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 8, 2019
