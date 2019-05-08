Maryann Mason, 78, of Cumru Township, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Maryann enjoyed

spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and traveling to car shows with her friends.

She is survived by her son, Richard E. Mason Jr., of Cumru Township; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa A. Minnich; and sister, Joyce Witkowski.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.



