Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church
2810 St. Alban's Drive
Sinking Spring, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church
2810 St. Alban's Drive
Sinking Spring, PA
View Map
Maryann (Piontek) Petrosky


1939 - 2019
Maryann (Piontek) Petrosky Obituary

Maryann (Piontek) Petrosky, 79, died

September 12, 2019, in her Spring Township residence.

Born December 28, 1939, in Old Forge, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Mary (Hodek) Piontek. She was a 1957

graduate of Old Forge High School and a 1959 graduate of Lackawanna College, Scranton. Maryann also attended Scranton Conservatory of Music and also received her

certifications in production and purchasing management from Penn State University and took courses at Albright College.

She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield, where she attended daily Mass and was active in many church groups, including Rosary Ministry, Eucharistic Adoration Ministry and Bible Study. Maryann was a member of Apics, American Business Association, National Management Association of Reading and

Cornwall Terrace Community Association. She was also judge of elections in Spring Township, District 1. Maryann was employed as a buyer, planner and purchasing agent at Rockwell International and Goss Graphics System.

She is survived by two children, Mark T. Petrosky and Lori Ann (Petrosky), wife of R. Andy Blankenbiller, all of Spring Township. She was affectionately known as Mom Mom to three grandchildren: Nikole A. Petrosky, Olivia N. Blankenbiller and Mariah J. Petrosky. Other survivors

include a sister, Barbara (Piontek), widow of Paul Connor and several nieces and nephews.

Maryann was predeceased by her older brother, Joseph

F. Piontek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday,

September 16th at 10:00 a.m., in St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. A visitation will be held Monday, from 9:00-10:00 a.m., in the Church. Burial will be private in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church at the above address.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019
