MaryAnn Wagner, 76, of West Reading, died Thursday, August 15, 2019.
She was the widow of William E. Wagner who died in 1978.
Born in Marion Twp., on December 4, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Kathryn E. (Line) and Harold J. Wenrich. A 1960 Graduate of Myerstown High School, MaryAnn was a bookkeeper for Morris Maintenance.
Survivors include a daughter, CathyAnn, wife of Richard Whitesell Jr.; sons, Donald Wagner, husband of Suzanne, and William Wagner, husband of Kim; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a brother Louis Wenrich.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Grose Funeral Home Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Sinking Spring Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American
Diabetes Assn., 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100 Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019